Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 October 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
97
GBP 364.34 356.40
EUR 304.17 297.55
JPY 1.8531 1.8125
SAR 74.84 73.20
AED 76.53 75.37
