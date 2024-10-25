Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 October 2024

Published October 25, 2024

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 364.34 356.40

EUR 304.17 297.55

JPY 1.8531 1.8125

SAR 74.84 73.20

AED 76.53 75.37

APP/MSQ

