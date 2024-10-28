Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 October 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

77

GBP 363.86 355.68

EUR 303.11 296.31

JPY 1.8299 1.7887

SAR 74.84 73.15

AED 76.53 75.32

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

4 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

5 minutes ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

5 minutes ago
 Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’shi ..

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

5 minutes ago
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspe ..

Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities

5 minutes ago
 Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

16 minutes ago
 Regional federal ombudsman office starts registeri ..

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..

9 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

9 minutes ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

9 minutes ago
 Commodities rate re-fixed

Commodities rate re-fixed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business