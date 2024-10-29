Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 October 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

82

GBP 364.28 356.15

EUR 303.85 297.00

JPY 1.8374 1.7964

SAR 74.84 73.17

AED 76.53 75.33

