Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 October 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

87

GBP 365.35 357.27

EUR 303.98 297.25

JPY 1.8338 1.7932

SAR 74.89 73.15

AED 76.53 75.34

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

14 minutes ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

14 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

1 hour ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

1 hour ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

1 hour ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

2 hours ago
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Over 2.07m people availed policing services during ..

Over 2.07m people availed policing services during current year

1 hour ago
 IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

1 hour ago
 3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

1 hour ago
 Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri produc ..

Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business