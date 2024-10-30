Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 October 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
87
GBP 365.35 357.27
EUR 303.98 297.25
JPY 1.8338 1.7932
SAR 74.89 73.15
AED 76.53 75.34
