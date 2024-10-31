Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 October 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

92

GBP 363.97 355.98

EUR 304.98 298.29

JPY 1.8367 1.7964

SAR 74.84 73.20

AED 76.53 75.36

More Stories From Business