Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

92

GBP 363.97 355.98

EUR 304.98 298.29

JPY 1.8367 1.7964

SAR 74.84 73.20

AED 76.53 75.36

APP/as