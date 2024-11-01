Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 November 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 362.58 354.67

EUR 305.73 299.08

JPY 1.8434 1.8033

SAR 74.89 73.18

AED 76.53 75.37

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partn ..

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership

21 seconds ago
 Motorway police organized free medical camp

Motorway police organized free medical camp

21 seconds ago
 Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan ..

Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly matc ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match

25 seconds ago
 Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to inst ..

Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to install biometric machines at all ..

3 seconds ago
 IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 po ..

IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees

4 seconds ago
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastru ..

KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure

12 minutes ago
 PDWP approves development scheme

PDWP approves development scheme

6 seconds ago
 27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders includin ..

27th SDC to host South Asian stakeholders including regional experts on pressing ..

12 minutes ago
 Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug ..

Police conducted 90,566 raids on hideouts of drug dealers this year

7 seconds ago
 Accused involved in rape case arrested

Accused involved in rape case arrested

9 seconds ago
 ADB conference highlights regional integration in ..

ADB conference highlights regional integration in digital era for leveraging tra ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business