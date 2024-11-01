Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 November 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 362.58 354.67

EUR 305.73 299.08

JPY 1.8434 1.8033

SAR 74.89 73.18

AED 76.53 75.37

