Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 November 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
97
GBP 362.58 354.67
EUR 305.73 299.08
JPY 1.8434 1.8033
SAR 74.89 73.18
AED 76.53 75.37
