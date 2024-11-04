Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 November 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 November 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

82

GBP 365.26 357.11

EUR 306.37 299.54

JPY 1.8538 1.8124

SAR 74.85 73.17

AED 76.53 75.33

APP/as

