Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 November 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
82
GBP 365.26 357.11
EUR 306.37 299.54
JPY 1.8538 1.8124
SAR 74.85 73.17
AED 76.53 75.33
