Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 November 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
97
GBP 362.20 354.29
EUR 302.07 295.48
JPY 1.8255 1.7857
SAR 74.83 73.20
AED 76.53 75.37
APP/as
