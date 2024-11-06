Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 362.20 354.29

EUR 302.07 295.48

JPY 1.8255 1.7857

SAR 74.83 73.20

AED 76.53 75.37

