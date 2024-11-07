Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 November 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 363.14 355.29

EUR 301.86 295.26

JPY 1.8215 1.7821

SAR 74.83 73.20

AED 76.54 75.38

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

3 minutes ago
 NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sind ..

NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of ..

Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of consumers

6 minutes ago
 CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral ..

CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral video

6 minutes ago
 Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

6 minutes ago
 Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces ..

Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces waiting list for pediatric sur ..

6 minutes ago
2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on rec ..

2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

3 minutes ago
 LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be he ..

LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be held on Nov 14

6 minutes ago
 Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of acc ..

Disinformation: ATC extends physical remand of accused

11 minutes ago
 Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting ..

Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting his brother’s killers

11 minutes ago
 Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for P ..

Eighth batch of Palestinian students departs for Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Acting President for further strengthening bilater ..

Acting President for further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business