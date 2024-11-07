Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 November 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
02
GBP 363.14 355.29
EUR 301.86 295.26
JPY 1.8215 1.7821
SAR 74.83 73.20
AED 76.54 75.38
APP/as
