Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
87
GBP 363.01 354.97
EUR 301.22 294.56
JPY 1.8317 1.7911
SAR 74.85 73.18
AED 76.54 75.35
