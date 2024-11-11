Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 November 2024

Published November 11, 2024

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

87

GBP 363.01 354.97

EUR 301.22 294.56

JPY 1.8317 1.7911

SAR 74.85 73.18

AED 76.54 75.35

APP/as

