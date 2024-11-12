Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 360.96 353.10

EUR 299.03 292.53

JPY 1.8291 1.7893

SAR 74.84 73.20

AED 76.53 75.37

