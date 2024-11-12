Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 November 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 360.96 353.10

EUR 299.03 292.53

JPY 1.8291 1.7893

SAR 74.84 73.20

AED 76.53 75.37

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 mon ..

PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months

4 minutes ago
 Measures underway to discourage professional begga ..

Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water

4 minutes ago
 AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Acade ..

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

19 minutes ago
 CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

19 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

30 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

24 minutes ago
 CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning internation ..

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

24 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

30 minutes ago
 Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

30 minutes ago
 Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

30 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business