Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 13 November 2024

13 November 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
02
GBP 358.21 350.43
EUR 298.52 292.08
JPY 1.8164 1.7771
SAR 74.81 73.19
AED 76.53 75.38
