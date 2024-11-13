Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 November 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

02

GBP 358.21 350.43

EUR 298.52 292.08

JPY 1.8164 1.7771

SAR 74.81 73.19

AED 76.53 75.38

APP/as

