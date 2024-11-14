Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Open Menu

14 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 356.53 348.75

EUR 296.48 290.02

JPY 1.8024 1.7632

SAR 74.81 73.18

AED 76.53 75.37

