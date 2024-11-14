Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 November 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
97
GBP 356.53 348.75
EUR 296.48 290.02
JPY 1.8024 1.7632
SAR 74.81 73.18
AED 76.53 75.37
APP/as
