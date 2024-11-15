Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 November 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

87

GBP 356.30 348.41

EUR 296.29 289.73

JPY 1.7960 1.7563

SAR 74.89 73.14

AED 76.53 75.35