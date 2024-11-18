Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

77

GBP 354.88 346.89

EUR 296.14 289.48

JPY 1.8191 1.7782

SAR 74.90 73.20

AED 76.54 75.31

