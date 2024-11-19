Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 November 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
97
GBP 356.55 348.75
EUR 297.87 291.39
JPY 1.8229 1.7832
SAR 74.88 73.24
AED 76.53 75.37
