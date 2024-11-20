Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

07

GBP 356.53 348.85

EUR 297.75 291.30

JPY 1.8139 1.7751

SAR 74.88 73.27

AED 76.53 75.40

APP/MSQ

