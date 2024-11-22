Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 November 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
07
GBP 353.76 346.18
EUR 294.45 288.15
JPY 1.8226 1.7836
SAR 74.87 73.26
AED 76.53 75.40
APP/MSQ
