Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 November 2024

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

87

GBP 354.04 346.19

EUR 294.57 288.05

JPY 1.8267 1.7862

SAR 74.89 73.23

AED 76.53 75.35

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Workshops held on best practices in online educati ..

Workshops held on best practices in online education

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official d ..

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects

3 minutes ago
 Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Bela ..

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..

10 minutes ago
 Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

19 minutes ago
 District admin introduces designated days for LTV ..

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

19 minutes ago
 PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to at ..

PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors

10 minutes ago
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

22 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

22 minutes ago
 Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority ..

Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi

22 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

10 minutes ago
 PQG, ILMA university sign MoU to enhance talent po ..

PQG, ILMA university sign MoU to enhance talent pool in Islamic finance industry

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan cricket club wins Karachi region PCB inte ..

Pakistan cricket club wins Karachi region PCB inter club cricket tourney

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business