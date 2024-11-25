Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 November 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 07:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
87
GBP 354.04 346.19
EUR 294.57 288.05
JPY 1.8267 1.7862
SAR 74.89 73.23
AED 76.53 75.35
