Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 November 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.93 274.

87

GBP 352.76 345.13

EUR 294.64 288.20

JPY 1.8276 1.7881

SAR 74.82 73.19

AED 76.49 74.83

