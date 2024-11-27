Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 November 2024

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 353.39 345.68

EUR 294.66 288.25

JPY 1.8439 1.8037

SAR 74.82 73.17

AED 76.53 75.37

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing

RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhamma ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special m ..

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, L ..

NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

4 minutes ago
 DPO Tank reviews security measures

DPO Tank reviews security measures

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup ..

Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semis

4 minutes ago
NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different ..

NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities

3 minutes ago
 PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

4 minutes ago
 IHC to announce verdict on plea seeking capital's ..

IHC to announce verdict on plea seeking capital's legislative assembly

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khal ..

Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khalid Nawaz Bobi

4 minutes ago
 Public hearings continue across LESCO region

Public hearings continue across LESCO region

4 minutes ago
 Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test ..

Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business