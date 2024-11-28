Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 November 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

07

GBP 355.86 348.23

EUR 296.63 290.20

JPY 1.8538 1.8141

SAR 74.86 73.24

AED 76.53 75.40

