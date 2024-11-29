Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 November 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

17

GBP 357.34 349.80

EUR 297.19 290.93

JPY 1.8726 1.8331

SAR 74.83 73.24

AED 76.54 75.43

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for ..

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars

6 minutes ago
 38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing ..

38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers

6 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

6 minutes ago
 Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence ..

Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day

6 minutes ago
 DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

6 minutes ago
 Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshaw ..

Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

17 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

17 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards

15 minutes ago
 BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries th ..

BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..

15 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: d ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs L ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business