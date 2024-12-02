Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 December 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.23 275.17
GBP 356.
95 349.24
EUR 296.03 289.56
JPY 1.8685 1.8281
SAR 74.87 73.25
AED 76.57 75.92
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
More Stories From Business
-
Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff41 minutes ago
-
Ahsan discusses legal matters to fix responsibility for NJHPP tunnel collapse2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,917 more points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 08 pasia against dollar26 minutes ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 4.9 percent in November3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip Rs.1,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
Syria- Pakistan connected with historical, religious, cultural ,economic ties: Ambassador Ramez5 hours ago
-
Pakistan's regional exports increase 4.09% during Jul-Oct 202425 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rise after China data, Paris equities and euro sink25 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's online shopping grows slightly in October6 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim25 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday6 hours ago