Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 December 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.17

GBP 356.

95 349.24

EUR 296.03 289.56

JPY 1.8685 1.8281

SAR 74.87 73.25

AED 76.57 75.92

APP/as/

