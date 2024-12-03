Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 December 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.23 275.

17

GBP 355.61 347.92

EUR 294.91 288.53

JPY 1.8726 1.8321

SAR 74.86 73.24

AED 76.57 74.92

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

Couple, three children shot dead in Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harm ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, B ..

6 minutes ago
 ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

ATC acquits accused in 8-year-old murder case

6 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

6 minutes ago
 YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth wel ..

YPF delegation meets Sindh CM to discuss youth welfare

6 minutes ago
 Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

Rescue1122 responds to 437 emergencies in November

2 minutes ago
Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails ..

Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Murawat get pre-arrest bails from ATC

2 minutes ago
 Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard co ..

Livestock insurance scheme launched for leopard conservation in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of ..

Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccinat ..

2 minutes ago
 KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commissio ..

KP assembly approves Overseas Pakistanis Commission Amendment Bill 2024

2 minutes ago
 Providing facilities to people govt's top priority ..

Providing facilities to people govt's top priority: Ali Hassan

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Min ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business