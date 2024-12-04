Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 355.77 348.02

EUR 295.04 288.62

JPY 1.8728 1.8320

SAR 74.84 73.16

AED 76.54 75.36

