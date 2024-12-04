Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 December 2024

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 274.

97

GBP 355.77 348.02

EUR 295.04 288.62

JPY 1.8728 1.8320

SAR 74.84 73.16

AED 76.54 75.36

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on wo ..

CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working

6 minutes ago
 Drought hits food access for 26 million in souther ..

Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN

6 minutes ago
 15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to ..

Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30

6 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islam ..

Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds

6 minutes ago
 Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agric ..

Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector

12 minutes ago
Police get vacated illegally occupied property

Police get vacated illegally occupied property

5 minutes ago
 Four killed in separate incidents of violence at S ..

Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi

5 minutes ago
 ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah ..

ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case

5 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclai ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclaimed offenders

2 minutes ago
 Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schem ..

Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi

5 minutes ago
 PSDF launches skills development programme for tra ..

PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business