Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 274.
97
GBP 355.77 348.02
EUR 295.04 288.62
JPY 1.8728 1.8320
SAR 74.84 73.16
AED 76.54 75.36
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
CTP Rawalpindi hold open day, brief students on working
Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa: UN
15 killed,1486 injured in 1418 RTCs in Punjab
Inspection of all vehicles under anti-smog plan to be completed till Jan 30
Chairman CDA reviews plan for upgradation of Islamabad’s sports grounds
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
Police get vacated illegally occupied property
Four killed in separate incidents of violence at Swabi
ATC cancels interim bail of Zain Qureshi in Jinnah House attack case
Rawalpindi Police arrest 2 bike lifters, 3 proclaimed offenders
Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi
PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders
More Stories From Business
-
Karim, Fakhar discuss sports sector's uplift schemes in Swabi5 minutes ago
-
PSDF launches skills development programme for transgenders5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review performance of NHA8 minutes ago
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months1 hour ago
-
Services trade deficit shrunk 9.94pc in for months of FY2024-253 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 545 more points3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar31 minutes ago
-
Vietnam collects 12.7 bln USD in G-bonds in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to hold, Second ‘IICM Conference, Expo in Ka ..31 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.275,200 per tola4 hours ago