Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 December 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
07
GBP 358.36 350.67
EUR 297.27 290.89
JPY 1.8756 1.8354
SAR 74.84 73.18
AED 76.53 75.40
APP/as/
