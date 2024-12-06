Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 December 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

07

GBP 358.36 350.67

EUR 297.27 290.89

JPY 1.8756 1.8354

SAR 74.84 73.18

AED 76.53 75.40

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Medical stores inspected in Sukkur

Medical stores inspected in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

4 minutes ago
 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hails 'histor ..

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hails 'historic' EU-Mercosur trade deal

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three ca ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three cases

4 minutes ago
 Accra residents expect close race in Ghana's elect ..

Accra residents expect close race in Ghana's election

6 minutes ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

6 minutes ago
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hour ..

LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says ..

Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister

17 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to en ..

APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports

20 minutes ago
 ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business