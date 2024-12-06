Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

07

GBP 358.36 350.67

EUR 297.27 290.89

JPY 1.8756 1.8354

SAR 74.84 73.18

AED 76.53 75.40

APP/as/