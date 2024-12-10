Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 December 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
12
GBP 358.31 350.69
EUR 296.74 290.43
JPY 1.8607 1.8212
SAR 74.82 73.22
AED 76.54 75.41
