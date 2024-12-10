Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

12

GBP 358.31 350.69

EUR 296.74 290.43

JPY 1.8607 1.8212

SAR 74.82 73.22

AED 76.54 75.41

