Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 December 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.29 275.

22

GBP 359.16 351.40

EUR 295.55 289.17

JPY 1.8471 1.8071

SAR 74.85 73.23

AED 76.59 75.43

