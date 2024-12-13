Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 December 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.37
GBP 355.87 348.62
EUR 294.02 288.04
JPY 1.8381 1.8007
SAR 74.82 73.28
AED 76.53 75.48
APP/as
