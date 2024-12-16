Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 December 2024
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
22
GBP 355.08 347.66
EUR 295.51 289.32
JPY 1.8278 1.7895
SAR 74.81 73.24
AED 76.53 75.44
