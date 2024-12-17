Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

32

GBP 356.48 349.15

EUR 295.45 289.38

JPY 1.8242 1.7868

SAR 74.82 73.27

AED 76.53 75.47

APP/MSQ