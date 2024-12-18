Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 December 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

42

GBP 356.95 349.70

EUR 295.10 289.12

JPY 1.8298 1.7926

SAR 74.81 73.29

AED 76.53 75.49

APP/MSQ