Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 December 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.34 275.
27
GBP 352.60 344.98
EUR 292.39 286.08
JPY 1.7916 1.7528
SAR 74.91 73.25
AED 76.61 74.94
