Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 December 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.34 275.

27

GBP 352.60 344.98

EUR 292.39 286.08

JPY 1.7916 1.7528

SAR 74.91 73.25

AED 76.61 74.94

APP/as