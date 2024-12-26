Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

17

GBP 352.67 345.22

EUR 292.36 286.19

JPY 1.7860 1.7582

SAR 74.88 73.26

AED 76.53 75.43

APP/as