Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 December 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 06:22 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
17
GBP 352.67 345.22
EUR 292.36 286.19
JPY 1.7860 1.7582
SAR 74.88 73.26
AED 76.53 75.43
APP/as
