Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 January 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 07:31 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

67

GBP 352.42 345.60

EUR 291.58 285.95

JPY 1.7887 1.7541

SAR 74.82 73.36

AED 76.54 75.56

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration ..

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory

5 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheik ..

Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..

16 minutes ago
 Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resig ..

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chair ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital ..

16 minutes ago
 PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; cla ..

PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; claims PML-N leader

14 minutes ago
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in ge ..

SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Comma ..

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..

49 minutes ago
 EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner ..

EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner to advance sustainable urban ..

50 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directora ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra te ..

FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..

1 hour ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 bil ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 billion in the market

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business