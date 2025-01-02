Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 January 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
67
GBP 352.42 345.60
EUR 291.58 285.95
JPY 1.7887 1.7541
SAR 74.82 73.36
AED 76.54 75.56
