Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.26

GBP 348.

35 342.33

EUR 288.64 283.68

JPY 1.7867 1.7559

SAR 74.84 73.54

AED 76.54 75.73

