Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

16

GBP 349.58 343.44

EUR 290.00 284.91

JPY 1.7820 1.7507

SAR 74.86 73.53

AED 76.53 75.70

APP/MSQ