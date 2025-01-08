Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

26

GBP 350.84 344.80

EUR 290.90 285.90

JPY 1.7771 1.7465

SAR 74.86 73.57

AED 76.53 75.73

APP/MSQ