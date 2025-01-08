Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 January 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.
26
GBP 350.84 344.80
EUR 290.90 285.90
JPY 1.7771 1.7465
SAR 74.86 73.57
AED 76.53 75.73
APP/MSQ
