Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 January 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

31

GBP 346.83 340.92

EUR 289.77 284.84

JPY 1.7808 1.7504

SAR 74.88 73.59

AED 76.53 75.74

