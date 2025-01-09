Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 January 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 07:03 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.
31
GBP 346.83 340.92
EUR 289.77 284.84
JPY 1.7808 1.7504
SAR 74.88 73.59
AED 76.53 75.74
