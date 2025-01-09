Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

31

GBP 346.83 340.92

EUR 289.77 284.84

JPY 1.7808 1.7504

SAR 74.88 73.59

AED 76.53 75.74

