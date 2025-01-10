Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.21

GBP 345.

78 339.77

EUR 289.47 284.43

JPY 1.7759 1.7450

SAR 74.87 73.57

AED 76.54 75.71

