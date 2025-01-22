Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 January 2025
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
91
GBP 346.83 340.42
EUR 292.80 287.41
JPY 1.8038 1.7705
SAR 74.93 73.54
AED 76.53 75.63
APP/as
