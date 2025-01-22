Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

91

GBP 346.83 340.42

EUR 292.80 287.41

JPY 1.8038 1.7705

SAR 74.93 73.54

AED 76.53 75.63

