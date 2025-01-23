Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 January 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:58 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 275.
96
GBP 346.24 339.89
EUR 292.60 287.27
JPY 1.7962 1.7634
SAR 74.94 73.56
AED 76.54 75.64
APP/as
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..
IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance
DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024
Paths to Australian Open women's final
Oscar nominees in main categories
Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties
National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO
More Stories From Business
-
COMSATS university, ICCI discuss need for promoting knowledge economy in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Nadeem appointed as PIDE VC for five-year term2 hours ago
-
Public dissemination of financial results by unlisted SECP licensed Companies2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.19 billion52 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt increases fares of peoples’ bus service in Karachi2 hours ago
-
FPCCI for investing in human resource development2 hours ago
-
KP CM’s aide visit Economic Zone, listens to industrialists’ issues2 hours ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring economic stability: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Pakistan should maximize capitalization of export potential: Envoy2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI suggests measures to revive housing sector2 hours ago
-
LCCI unveils online Membership Renewal System2 hours ago
-
OGDCL enhances oil production from Kunnar oil field in Hyderabad3 hours ago