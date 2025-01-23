Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 January 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:58 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

96

GBP 346.24 339.89

EUR 292.60 287.27

JPY 1.7962 1.7634

SAR 74.94 73.56

AED 76.54 75.64

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

32 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghar ..

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister for collaboration among relevant departme ..

Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..

3 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate polic ..

IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance

3 minutes ago
 DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

6 minutes ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

32 minutes ago
Paths to Australian Open women's final

Paths to Australian Open women's final

6 minutes ago
 Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

32 minutes ago
 Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge ..

Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties

20 minutes ago
 National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony le ..

National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business