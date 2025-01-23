Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 January 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

96

GBP 346.24 339.89

EUR 292.60 287.27

JPY 1.7962 1.7634

SAR 74.94 73.56

AED 76.54 75.64

