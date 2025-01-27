Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 January 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 January 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

86

GBP 350.17 343.63

EUR 294.26 288.79

JPY 1.8040 1.7703

SAR 74.96 73.52

AED 76.54 75.61

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hub to become vital commercial center due to atten ..

Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..

2 minutes ago
 Task Force for Housing sector development holds se ..

Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting

2 minutes ago
 MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESC ..

MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..

2 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on ..

Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

2 minutes ago
 ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

21 minutes ago
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

36 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agricu ..

Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractu ..

Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa

11 minutes ago
 DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwand ..

DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France

11 minutes ago
 Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business