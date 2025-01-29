Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Open Menu

29 January 2025

Published January 29, 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

01

GBP 349.92 343.57

EUR 293.39 288.09

JPY 1.8084 1.7756

SAR 74.94 73.59

AED 76.53 75.66

