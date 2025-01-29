Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 January 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:13 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.
01
GBP 349.92 343.57
EUR 293.39 288.09
JPY 1.8084 1.7756
SAR 74.94 73.59
AED 76.53 75.66
