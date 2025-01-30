Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 January 2025

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 275.

91

GBP 350.07 343.60

EUR 293.09 287.69

JPY 1.8194 1.7859

SAR 74.94 73.56

AED 76.53 75.63

