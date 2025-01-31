Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 January 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

11

GBP 349.04 342.84

EUR 291.90 286.71

JPY 1.8208 1.7886

SAR 74.94 73.61

AED 76.54 75.68

APP/as/

