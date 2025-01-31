Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 January 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.
11
GBP 349.04 342.84
EUR 291.90 286.71
JPY 1.8208 1.7886
SAR 74.94 73.61
AED 76.54 75.68
