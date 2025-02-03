Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 February 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 06:03 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

06

GBP 344.92 338.71

EUR 287.54 282.40

JPY 1.8054 1.7730

SAR 74.94 73.60

AED 76.53 75.67

APP/MSQ

