Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.90 279.

00

USD 278.75 280.85

EURO 287.80 290.80

GBP 346.50 349.50

JPY 1.78 1.83

AED76.25 76.50

SAR74.50 74.55

CAD 192.30 195.30

AUD 171.20 174.20

APP/mzr/