Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 February 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.90 279.

00

USD 278.75 280.85

EURO 287.80 290.80

GBP 346.50 349.50

JPY 1.78 1.83

AED76.25 76.50

SAR74.50 74.55

CAD 192.30 195.30

AUD 171.20 174.20

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SECP for easing name reservation requirements for ..

SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..

29 minutes ago
 RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

59 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

59 minutes ago
 NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU

14 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

1 hour ago
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

1 hour ago
 NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in pu ..

NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in public procurement process

14 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

2 hours ago
 Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mas ..

Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business